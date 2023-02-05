Liverpool sale latest news as reports suggest RedBird Capital Partners are looking at increasing their investment.

RedBird Capital Partners are interested in increasing their stake in Liverpool, reports suggest.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) put the Reds on the market just shy of three months ago. They're said to be seeking a partial rather than a complete sale, having owned the club since 2010.

A swathe of parties have been linked with potentially investing in Liverpool.

RedBird splashed out £533 million for an 11% stake in the Reds in April 2021. It means the American group, spearheaded by Gerry Cardinale, are an indirect shareholder and have since purchased Serie A side AC Milan.

Now the Daily Mail reports that RedBird have held 'preliminary talks' with FSG about upping their share. An additional 20% could net FSG £1 billion.

Speaking to The Australian, via SOHN Hearts and Minds, Cardinale admitted in November Liverpool are a ‘phenomenal asset’ but RedBird’s focus was on Milan.