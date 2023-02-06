Liverpool takeover news as Qatar ‘controlling stake’ claim made amid FSG sale

Liverpool sale latest news as Qatar Investment Authority continue to be linked with investing into the club.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) would prefer to buy a controlling stake in Liverpool after holding 'preliminary talks', reports suggest.

It's now three months since it came to light that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are looking for new investment in the Reds. The American consortium has owned the club since 2010, with the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Club World Cup, two Carabao Cups and the UEFA Super Cup being added to the Anfield trophy cabinet during that time.

However, in November, FSG revealed that they 'would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club'. It is said that John Henry and Co. are hoping for a partial rather than a complete sale.

It's hardly a surprise that a host of parties have been linked with the Reds. Indeed, there have been plenty of rumours swirling that QIA, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, are looking to get further involved in football on the back of the 2022 World Cup in the Gulf state. Meanwhile, chief executive Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud has admitted that QIA are exploring the possibility of investing in sport.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reports that FSG have held discussions with QIA. Yet the preference would be to purchase a majority stake in Liverpool.

The report reads: "FSG have also held preliminary talks with other interested parties including the Qatar Investment Authority.