Liverpool takeover news as Qatar Sports Investment claim made amid London ‘meeting’

Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) have not held talks with Liverpool despite looking to invest in a Premier League club, reports suggest.
According to CBS Sports, the owners of Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to purchase a minority stake in an English outfit this year.
Liverpool were put on the market more than two months by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who are said to be favouring a partial rather than a complete sale.
Numerous parties have since been linked with a potential purchase of the Reds. A Qatari-Saudi consortium has been mooted, along with possible investors from the likes of Dubai, India, America and Germany.
QSI have owned PSG since 2011 and the club have become a European powerhouse in that time - although a Champions League still eludes.
Now it's said that QSI are looking at buying into a Premier League side to add to their portfolio. However, they've not held discussions with FSG about getting involved in Liverpool.
Instead, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is said to have met with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy for 'for exploratory talks' in London. CBS reports that it ‘unclear’ how the initial talks may progress.
Along with Liverpool, Manchester United are searching for new investment.