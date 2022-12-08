Liverpool takeover latest news as RedBird Capital Partner claim made amid FSG sale

RedBird Captial Partners are keen to retain their stake in Liverpool via Fenway Sports Group (FSG), according to reports.

It's been more than a month since it was revealed that the Reds have been put on the market.

Unsurprisingly, a host of parties have been linked with potential takeovers. They include a Saudi-Qatari consortium, a German group, Dubai Investment Company and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani among others.

FSG director Sam Kennedy has previously admitted there has been plenty of interest in Liverpool. The American group have owned the Reds since 2010 after they purchased the club for £300 million from Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

Meanwhile, the Boston Globe reports that FSG are leaning towards a partial rather than complete sale.

That's something that the Liverpool Echo also reports. And it is said that RedBird, who purchased around a 10% stake in FSG in April 2021 for £533 million, want to indirectly stay involved in Liverpool.

