Liverpool sale news as Fenway Sports Group seek additional funds.

Former Liverpool midfielder Ronnie Whelan says he would welcome a buyer who would spends billions investing in the club.

It's approaching two months since it became known that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) had placed the Reds on the market. It's reported the American group, who have owned Liverpool since 2010, would prefer a partial sale.

Advertisement

It's not been a surprise that a swathe of potential investors from all over the world have been linked. Some of those have been from the Middle East, with Dubai Investment Capital and a Saudi-Qatari consortium linked.

There has been an influx of takeovers from that region - with Newcastle (Saudi Arabai), Manchester City (Abu Dhabi) and PSG (Qatar) - now owned by Arabs.

And as long as possible new oweners from that region had the Reds' interest at heart, Whelan wouldn't have a problem.

Whelan, who won six league titles, the European Cup and three FA Cups with Liverpool, told Sunday World: “I wouldn't have a problem if big money investors came in and took over Liverpool as long as they have the club's best interests at heart. It has been mentioned so often about the way Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and now Newcastle operate, but this is how the game has gone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Also, we should not forget that Liverpool had a dominant position for many years as they were the most successful team in England and when the best players were available, they went to Anfield. Kenny Dalglish, Peter Beardsley and John Barnes all went to Liverpool when they were already a great team, so the opposition would not have been happy about that.

“If someone comes in and said they want to put billions into the football club, you are not going to say no. If a buyer comes in – like we see at Manchester City – Liverpool could suddenly be in the position where they have all the money to buy the best players, and I'm sure all the fans would love it."