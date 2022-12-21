Liverpool takeover latest news as Man Utd reportedly hold talks with investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar,

Liverpool continue to be on the lookout for potential investors after Fenway Sports Group (FSG) made the decision to put the club up for sale last month.

At the start of November, it became public knowledge that the Reds had indeed been placed on the market. FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010 it became somewhat of a shock they'd such a decision, having overseen the club's return to the pinnacle of European football.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he and his backroom staff already knew of FSG's decision after The Athletic first revealed the news. And since then, reports have suggested the American group are seeking a partial rather than a complete sale of the Anfield outfit.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a host of parties linked with a potential takeover of Liverpool from across the globe. One possible investor mooted has been a Suadi-Qatari consortium. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund completed a takeover of Newcastle United last year while Qatar Sports Investments have owned Paris-Saint Germain since 2011. However, it has been suggested that it would be private investment rather than state funded. Sporting News reported earlier this month that an initial joint bid ‘in the region £3.2 billion’ was being prepared.

But new reports suggest that potential investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar have also held talks with Manchester United's owners. Only weeks after FSG confirmed they were looking to sell Liverpool, the Glazer family confirmed they were seeking 'strategic alternatives' for the Red Devils.