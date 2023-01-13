Liverpool sale news as FSG chairman Tom Werner gives an update on the Boston Red Sox.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) chairman Tom Werner has insisted that the group has ‘no plans’ to sell the Boston Red Sox - having put Liverpool on the market.

It's been more than two months since it emerged that the Reds were up for sale. FSG have owned the Anfield outfit since completing a £300 million takeover in 2010.

It's reported that FSG would prefer a partial rather than a complete sale of Liverpool. Several parties have been linked from the likes of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and India.

What's more, it has been suggested that FSG are hoping to create a new NBA franchise in Las Vegas - which will be run by minority partner and basketball legend Lebron James.

As well as Liverpool, FSG own MLB team the Red Sox and purchased NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins in December 2021.

The Red Sox have won four World Series under FSG but finished rock bottom of AL East last season and failed to make the play-offs. Meanwhile, star player Xander Bogaerts left during the off-season to join the San Diego Padres.

But during a press conference to announce a new 10-year deal for All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers - worth $313.5 million - Werner stressed that FSG plan to improve the Red Sox rather than part ways.

What’s been said

Werner, who is also Liverpool chairman, said via the Boston Globe: “Absolutely no plans. People should know that not only is our brains into trying to fix the last-place finish but our heart is with our fans.

“I’m 72; John’s [Henry] 72. We have a desire to win many more World Series here. As long as we’re healthy, we’re going to be hopefully improving the stewardship of the Red Sox.”