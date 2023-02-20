Liverpool sale latest news.

Liverpool owner John Henry. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

John Henry believes ‘something’ will happen when it comes to investment in Liverpool.

The Reds have been on the market for more than three months as Fenway Sports Group (FSG) seek additional capital. The American group have owned the club since 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A host of parties have been linked but nothing concrete has come to fruition so far. Meanwhile, Premier League rivals Manchester United have attracted bids from Qatar and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Henry, speaking to the Boston Sports Journal, stated FSG have no plans to sell MLB team the Boston Red Sox. And Liverpool’s principal owners confirmed FSG have been talking with potential investors.