Riccardo Calafiori of Italy arrives at the training ground at Hemberg-Stadion on June 23, 2024 in Iserlohn, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for FIGC) | Getty Images for FIGC

Riccardo Calafiori looks set to complete a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, reports suggest.

The defender has been linked with a host of clubs in the summer transfer window - including Liverpool. Calafiori had a fine 2023-24 campaign as he registered two goals and five assists in 37 outings to help Bologna finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old, who can play centre-back and left-back, also impressed for Italy at Euro 2024 despite the holders crashing out in the last 16.

Calafiori now looks poised to complete a switch to the Premier League. And while it has been mooted Liverpool could look to sign a new defender following the departure of Joel Matip, Calafiori looks set to join rivals Arsenal.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday: “Arsenal are pushing to get Riccardo Calafiori deal done next week as final round of talks has already been scheduled.