Liverpool 'target' agrees contract with rivals and could complete move next week
Arsenal are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, reports suggest.
The defender has been linked with a host of clubs in the summer transfer window - including Liverpool. Calafiori had a fine 2023-24 campaign as he registered two goals and five assists in 37 outings to help Bologna finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League.
The 22-year-old, who can play centre-back and left-back, also impressed for Italy at Euro 2024 despite the holders crashing out in the last 16.
Calafiori now looks poised to complete a switch to the Premier League. And while it has been mooted Liverpool could look to sign a new defender following the departure of Joel Matip, Calafiori looks set to join rivals Arsenal.
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday: “Arsenal are pushing to get Riccardo Calafiori deal done next week as final round of talks has already been scheduled.
“Arsenal are confident as Calafiori wants the move, he’s keen on #AFC project and agreed on contract until June 2029 for €4m net/season. Deal close.”
