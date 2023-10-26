Liverpool could be set to see one of their reported targets join a Premier League rival this winter.

Liverpool could see one of their reported targets join a Premier League rival this winter. The Reds were busy during the summer, overhauling their midfield by offloading the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho, while many others were brought in to replace them.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been charged with the responsibility of making up Jurgen Klopp’s new midfield, but the shopping may not be done there. The Reds are likely to focus on defensive additions during the winter, though, and they may return to one of their targets from last year.

The Reds were heavily linked with Club América star Sebastián Cáceres last year, a seven-time Uruguay international centre-back who has played alongside Darwin Nunez in his national team.

Though, if Liverpool are interested, they are now likely to face a scramble for his signature, according to reports. With Cáceres out of contract in December 2024, West Ham United spot an opportunity to sign him on the cheap, with Club América not likely to demand a big fee for the 24-year-old.