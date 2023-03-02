Liverpool target has already given transfer verdict amid £26m reports

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Kouadio Kone as lower asking price is revealed.

Liverpool’s reported interest in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone has received a boost today, as the German club have lowered their asking price for the midfielder.

Previously the Frenchman has spoken out on his desire to become a ‘recognised’ player at the end of his career and hasn’t hid his desire to go and win trophies in his career.

However, Monchengladbach sit 10th in the Bundesliga and are already out of the German cup and they are also allowing star forward Marcus Thuram to leave in the summer on a free transfer, meaning that Kone would have to leave to pursue silverware.

According to reports in Germany from the reputable SportsBILD (via Gladbach live) that could be sooner rather than later, as Monchengladbach have lowered their asking price for Kone from what was in excess of €45m [£39m] to around €30m [£26m].

Kone still has three years left on his deal and has started 21 games in the Bundesliga this season, emerging as a key player for the German club. Therefore, it’s clear that the club are preparing for his exit, despite him being a key player.

Speaking on his future career goals, he outlined that he wants to be a top player and remembered in his position: “Making my family proud is very important because they have always been behind me. On a sporting level, I want to become a recognized player in the world of football. I want to be recognised at the end of my career. I want people to say: “Manu Koné was a very, very good player, he won trophies and achieved great things”.

With Liverpool eyeing up a midfield rebuild with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all potentially leaving on a free transfer at the end of this season, the 21-year-old’s energy and his ability to break up play and drive a team forward would no doubt improve the current midfield.

Klopp had spoke out on midfield signings during the January window, explaining that there were targets he couldn’t sign at the time, potentially eluding to the young Frenchman who was linked in that window: “I couldn’t [give you a name]. It’s difficult because for sure there are a few who are right, but there are different issues. [They are] at clubs who don’t want to sell, that’s how it is.”

