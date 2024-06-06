Liverpool have been searching for a new goalkeeper but the offer to Adrian could change their interests.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of potential new targets this summer as Arne Slot prepares to oversee his first transfer window as Reds manager. The Dutchman will inherit Jurgen Klopp’s team that still consists of plenty of players who won both the Premier League and Champions League, but Slot will undoubtedly want to make signings of his own ahead of his debut season.

New defenders were highlighted as the main focus while Klopp was still at Anfield, considering his side had been hampered by injuries across the backline during the 2023/24 campaign. Andy Robertson and Joël Matip were both ruled out for significant periods of time, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas also struggled with injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their absences, Conor Bradley stepped up massively and Joe Gomez impressed in the lesser preferred left-back role. However, Slot will not want to spread himself thin like this. A new goalkeeper has also been discussed on the rumour mill as Caoimhin Kelleher has reportedly told Liverpool he is ready to move on in pursuit of establishing himself as a club’s No.1 choice.

A number of candidates have appeared on the radar as a potential new back-up for Alisson but one man could evade the Reds. Southampton’s Alex McCarthy is out of contract this month but the club has confirmed that ‘talks are ongoing’ between them and the 34-year-old over a possible new deal.

With the Saints securing promotion immediately back up to the Premier League, they hold a strong stance when it comes to negotiating new deals this summer. They will join Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the top flight next season, having been relegated in 2023.

McCarthy had not featured at all in Southampton’s Championship season up until April, when he stepped up in the absence of the injured Gavin Bazunu. The veteran started the final eight fixtures, including all three play-off clashes, where he conceded just one goal and enjoyed the promotion-clinching final over Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints boss Russell Martin confirmed last month that the club were waiting until the end of the season to discuss McCarthy’s future, along with some other key members of the team. Martin was full of praise for the 34-year-old, who has attracted attention from Celtic and Newcastle United, as well as Liverpool. However, a move appears unlikely now, considering the Reds have offered out of favour Adrián a new deal.

"It's been about letting him perform. He's been fantastic, he's been so good since he came into the team. He brings a real calm and influence, [he's] been great with his feet and with his hands,” Martin said prior to the end of the campaign. "There's been conversations throughout the year. Everyone is really clear. There has not been a silence about the situation.