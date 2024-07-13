Liverpool target Leny Yoro transfer 'decision' claim made after €70m bid accepted

Leny Yoro. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool are all keen on the defender.

Liverpool target Leny Yoro is still to make a decision over his future, reports suggest.

The centre-back, 18, is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Europe. He made 44 appearances and scored three goals to help Lille finish fourth in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League.

It’s unsurprising that Yoro has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Liverpool. There has been an expectation that the defender will join Real Madrid, with a switch to the European champions his preference.

However, Real reportedly are not willing to meet Lille’s price tag as Yoro has just a year left on his contract.

That has led to Manchester United trying to steal a march. The Red Devils have had a bid accepted by Lille - reported to be in the region of €60-70m million by the Manchester Evening News.

It has been suggested that Liverpool would be willing to lodge an offer for Yoro if they got indication he would be interested in a switch to Anfield.

However, as things stand, it is reported by Sky Sport Germany that Real and United are the only two clubs in the fray to sign Yoro.

Reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Leny #Yoro has not made a decision yet. Understand it is now about whether he will move to Manchester United or Real Madrid!

“These two teams are currently in the race for the 18 y/o top talent from Lille. At the same time, #MUFC is taking the next steps in the negotiations with FC Bayern for Matthijs de Ligt.”

Liverpool could look to add to their defensive options despite Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez all under contract. However, Joel Matip departed at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

Riccardo Califiori (Bologna) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) have also been linked with moves to Anfield.