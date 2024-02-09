Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Lloyd Kelly has reportedly turned down a number of contract offers from AFC Bournemouth with his current deal on the south coast set to expire at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries from Bristol City in the summer of 2019, with the Robins pocketing £13m from the transfer as Kelly penned a long-term deal with Bournemouth. However, that contract is now set to run out this summer, and the player has rejected fresh terms and Bournemouth are at increasing risk of losing the player on a free transfer.

That is according to Football Insider, who report Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring Kelly's situation ahead of the summer window when both clubs would be able to sign the player on a free transfer. Kelly is said to be in no rush to make a decision on his future, and could yet agree a new deal with the Cherries. He is free to agree a pre-contract with clubs outside of England amid reported interest from top-flight sides in Italy and Germany.

Bournemouth reportedly knocked back a £20m offer from Spurs in the summer transfer window, in a deal that would have represented a £7m profit on Kelly. He has played 130 times for the south coast club since his move from Bristol City in 2019.

Centre back is an area Liverpool will likely look to strengthen in the summer as Joel Matip approaches the end of his contract. It would leave Virgil van Dijk - whose contract is up in 2025 - Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konaté and Jarell Quansah as the four senior centre-back options at Anfield and the possibility of securing a move for Kelly on a free could prove an attractive proposition as Liverpool prepare for life without Jurgen Klopp.