Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has dismissed reports he has agreed to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and insists his focus is on winning the the Primeira Liga title.

Sporting CP are four points clear of second-placed Benfica with a game in hand after beating their title rivals 2-1 one last weekend. Amorim has been addressing the media ahead of Friday’s visit to Gil Vicente and has denied claims he has reached a verbal agreement with the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports from Germany claimed he had held talks with the Anfield hierarchy and came to an agreement, however he has refuted those suggestions and insists he will no longer welcome questions over his future.

"There's been no interview with any club, no agreement with any club," said Amorim. "This is the last time I'm going to talk about my future."

He added: "The only thing we all want is to be champions with Sporting. Nothing will change."

Liverpool will enter a new era next season after Klopp announced in January he would leave his position at the end of the campaign. The Reds had eyed Beyer Leverkusen boss and former player Xabi Alonso as a possible replacement but he announced last month he would be staying with the German club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said in March: “This is the right place for me to be, to develop as a coach. They gave me so many reasons to keep believing in the team, for their commitment, for their desire, for their hunger to have a great season. I feel that my job is not over here. I want to help the team and I want to help the young players to develop. And if I am part of the process, I’m happy with that. So putting all the things together, this important decision, hopefully, I’m convinced is the right one. I’m happy. I’m still young, so time will tell, but right now I feel like that.”