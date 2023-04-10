The Portuguese international gave Wolves a vital three points against Chelsea with his incredible strike.

Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes reminded everyone just exactly why he’s being linked with a move to Anfield this summer after powering in an extraordinary goal in Wolverhampron Wanderers’ 1-0 win against Chelsea on Saturday.

His 31st minute strike was enough to see off Frank Lampard’s side and gave Wolves a crucial three points in their fight against relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old was a target for the Reds before he opted to join Wolves from Sporting Lisbon, but the transfer links have refused to disperse and a move to Merseyside is rumoured despite only joining in the summer.

In the last week, we’ve seen his current side remove his release clause, which has cast doubt over a move, however, if Wolves are relegated - they are currently four points above the drop zone - Nunes could be available for £30m.

He opened his Premier League account in the win against the Chelsea at the weekend with a sensational strike from an angle that was not all too dissimilar from the iconic Marco Van Basten volley against the Soviet Union in 1988. The key difference here being that the midfielder fired it in on half-volley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having made over 100 apperancess for Sporting, he’s developed into a key player at Molineux after his £45m switch from Portugal, playing 31 times across three competitions.

In fact, he’s started 23 of his 27 league games and has recorded a single goal and assist during that time and there’s certainly been a long adjustment process to life in England.

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract in the summer, as well as Arthur Melo returning to Juventus after a disappointing loan, the trio are likely to depart the club meaning there is hope for fans that a midfield refresh can take place as Liverpool look to become a title-challenging team once again.

Advertisement