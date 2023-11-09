Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are back in action on Thursday night when they take on Toulouse in the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp's men are already five points clear at the top of their group, and they are well on their way to progressing to the next round.

Though, they head to the South of France on the back of a disappointing draw with Luton Town in the Premier League last time out. As the Reds look to return to winning ways, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Andre race

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fluminense star Andre is attracting plenty of attention ahead of January, and Brazilian journalist Emmanuel Luiz believes Liverpool have an edge. He told Redmen TV: "So I’m going to be loud and clear for you guys.

"We already talked about £40m being the release clause. Fulham and Liverpool were in the race, Andre really wanted Liverpool in the middle of the year, it remains really clear, Andre wants Liverpool, but the most important thing right now, Andre wants Liverpool, but Fulham, and I confirmed this, I spoke to some guys at the club and they said that Andre will play for the club that makes the best offer to Fluminense.

“He wants Liverpool, and Liverpool wants to pay like £30m, but what Fulham did, they said to Fluminense, he has a £40m release clause, what we want to do as Fulham is to pay the release clause and have some sort of add-on clause, Andre wants Liverpool, but what I think will happen is that if Liverpool come with £35m for him and a 20% clause, they will sell to Liverpool.”

Mac Allister criticism

TalkSport pundit Dean Saunders has questioned Liverpool's summer signing Alexis Mac Allister. He said: "I’m not convinced. For a start, he’s got no pace. When we’ve seen him trying to get back the other day, you can see he’s got no pace. He’s a neat and tidy footballer, but saying that, when he’s keeping the ball, sometimes he gives it away and you think, that’s his game.

Advertisement

Advertisement