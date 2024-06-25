Waldemar Anton. (Photo by UWE KRAFT / AFP) (Photo by UWE KRAFT/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The defender has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool-linked defender Waldemar Anton has made a decision on his future, according to reports.

Anton was one of the best performers in his position in the Bundesliga last season. The 27-year-old made a total of 37 appearances as Stuttgart finished a shock second in the table - finishing ahead of Bayern Munich - and earned a call-up to Germany's squad for Euro 2024.

Anton's performances caught the eye of several clubs. Liverpool are one side who have been credited with an interest as they aim for defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window. The ex-Hannover 96 man is said to have a release clause of €22.5 million in his Stuttgart contract.

But it appears that Anton will be staying in Germany. An exit from Stuttgart is in the offing but Borussia Dortmund are said to be the club he wants to join.

Dortmund are having somewhat of a transition despite reaching the Champions League final last season. Manager Edin Terzic made a shock departure and was replaced by ex-Liverpool loanee Nuri Sahin. What's more, experienced defender Mats Hummels also left Dortmund after a reported heated row with Terzic.

It is reported by Sky Deutschland that Anton will leave Stuttgart ‘ with immediate effect’.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of defenders as it seems a priority position for Arne Slot. They include David Hancko and Lutsharel Geertruida, who the Reds’ new head coach worked with a Feyenoord, along with Leny Yoro (Lille), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna).