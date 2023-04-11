Register
Jack Grealish has already earmarked Liverpool’s next top talent amid dream come true statement

The young midfielder has been attracting attention from Premier League clubs after his form this season.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:42 BST

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Bristol City’s young star Alex Scott as their search for midfielders to recruit in the summer window continues.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a key player for the South West club having started 37 games in the Championship so far this season and it’s reported that around a dozen Premier League clubs have their eye on the England youth international.

The Daily Mail report that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ready to ‘rival’ both West Ham United and Wolves for the teenager. Furthermore, they claimed that Liverpool’s head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter watched over him whilst on international duty last month.

West Ham are one side who have already scouted Scott, whilst Wolves’ showed a strong interest in January but they did not lodge a bid and its likely the summer will bring intense competition for his signature.

Fans will recall comments from Jack Grealish following Manchester City’s win over Bristol in the FA Cup, as the former Aston Villa star labelled Scott as a ‘top, top talent’ on Twitter following the win and Grealish is also a player who Scott idolises, as he called it a ‘dream come true’ to play against him following the cup tie.

Since making his debut in April 2021, he’s managed to make 86 appearances and has totalled six goals and seven assists, with the majority of those contributions coming in his breakout season this campaign.

Manager Nigel Pearson recently spoke out on the importance of getting the right fee for the young star, as its been reported around £20-25m could be enough to secure his signature.

Pearson said: “It’s important with any players we have, and it goes for anybody, that we get what we feel is the right valuation for us. Hardball? I don’t see it like that.

“Decisions will be made at a higher level than mine, we will do it collectively as a club, we will make decisions we feel are best for us as a club. Until somebody within our football club comes to me and says we’ve had a bid and we’ve accepted it, it’s not something I think about.

“It’s background noise that is going to be there. I’d rather have background noise because our players are good than because we’re not doing very well. It’s just my way looking at it, you’ll continue to ask me the same questions every week and I’ll try and vary my answers to make it less boring.”

