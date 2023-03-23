Mitchell has been a part of plenty of shrewd deals over the years.

Liverpool are one of the clubs that have been linked with hiring sporting director Paul Mitchell who has been confirmed to leave AS Monaco at the end of the season.

Mitchell has been identified as a potential replacement for outgoing Julian Ward, who has been at the club for 10 years in a variety of roles.

Ward replaced Michael Edwards as sporting director 10 months ago but has decided to depart for Ajax in the summer to take over a similar role.

Reports of Mitchell’s departure were confirmed by Fabrizio Romano in the last 24 hours, who has said that Premier League clubs have already had contacts and approaches for Mitchell to try a new experience in England’s top-flight, which also includes Liverpool.

Speaking on his decision to leave, Mitchell summarised: “I have completed my mission, I’m gonna leave Monaco”, he told Nice-Matin.

In light of that news, it was confirmed by the French media outlet Get Football News France, Liverpool chiefs have been in talks with the former Wigan Athletic and MK Dons player.

Having been born and raised in Greater Manchester, he was previously tipped to join Manchester United who are also looking to acquire a sporting director.

Liverpool fans can look at Mitchell’s past transfer successes for reassurance as he’s developed quite a reputation over the years for identifying and signing talented players who have go onto become stars of today.

For example, he secured the signing of Sadio Mane for Southampton from Red Bull Salzburg back in 2014 for just £10m. Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp was interested in signing the Senegal international whilst at Borussia Dortmund at that time.

The Saints were then able to sell him onto Liverpool for £34m, securing a healthy profit as Klopp finally got his man.

Having worked for Tottenham, he was responsible for the signing of Heung-Min Son from Bayer Leverkusen for £22m.

He was also a target of Klopp in the past too, as he admitted earlier this season in a press conference, and the South Korean has gone onto become a top player over the years, being valued significantly higher than the original fee he arrived for.

Other notable names include Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld and Christopher Nkunku - whom he sought out after he was allowed to leave by Paris Saint-Germain and now he’s headed to Chelsea for a fee around £63m.