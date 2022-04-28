The Reds boss is looking to bolster his squad next season, according to reports.

Liverpool are ‘targeting’ Aurelien Tchouameni and Calvin Ramsey, according to reports.

The Reds won the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday, beating Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield and are still on course to win an historic quadruple this season.

Despite talks of what could happen this campaign, the club still has one eye on recruitment ahead of next year.

As per the Times , Jurgen Klopp is ‘interested’ in bringing Tchouameni and Ramsay to Merseyside this summer, while also in contract talks to extend his stay at the club.

Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly a target for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. Credit: Getty.

The newspaper claims that Klopp is a ‘fan’ of Tchouameni but is aware that Real Madrid are also monitoring the French midfielder.

Liverpool could lose James Milner at the end of the season, with the 36-year-old out of contract.

With the Reds set to take part in four different competitions again next year, strength in depth is essential.

Tchouameni has made 47 appearances for Monaco in all competitions this campaign, scoring three goals and assisting his teammates on two occasions.

Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

According to the Daily Mail , the 22-year-old, who has eight caps for France, would be available for £33.5m.

Meanwhile, the interest in Ramsay would bolster the right-back position, with the Reds having Trent Alexander-Arnold as their only ‘out-and-out’ option there.

The former has been ever-present for Aberdeen, featuring 32 times for the Scottish club, netting once and registering nine assists.

Ramsay has three Scotland Under-21 appearances to his name, with his debut coming in a 1-1 draw against Turkey in September 2021.