Mo Salah returns to Liverpool's squad for their Europa League last 16 first-leg clash against Sparta Prague.

The Reds' talisman has overcome a hamstring issue that's restricted him to just two appearances in 2024 and is on the bench in the Czech capital. But Liverpool have landed a huge boost, especially with Sunday's Premier League title battle against Manchester City upcoming.

In total, Jurgen Klopp makes three changes from last weekend's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Darwin Nunez bagged a 99th-minute winner on his return from injury at the City Ground and is now handed a start in the place of Bobby Clark, with Harvey Elliott dropping to midfield.

Wataru Endo comes into the engine room as Joe Gomez drops back to defence, with Conor Bradley rested. Klopp has also handed some respite to captain Virgil van Dijk as Jarell Quansah starts.

Liverpool will be hoping they earn a victory and take a step towards the Europa League quarter-finals.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo.