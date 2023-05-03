Liverpool team confirmed as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota decisions made

Liverpool team news in full to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have made three changes to their starting line-up to face Fulham at Anfield this evening.

Darwin Nunez returns to the XI following the 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. He replaces Cody Gakpo in the front three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson is handed a rest and replaced by Kostas Tsimkas. And Jordan Henderson comes back into the team in the place of Harvey Elliott.

Diogo Jota is fit enough to make the bench, having been a doubt because of a back issue.

Liverpool aim for a fifth successive victory, which would see them within four points of the Premier League top four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson,Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.