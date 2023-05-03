Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
6 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
8 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
13 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
13 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Liverpool team confirmed as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota decisions made

Liverpool team news in full to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd May 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 19:23 BST
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have made three changes to their starting line-up to face Fulham at Anfield this evening.

Darwin Nunez returns to the XI following the 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. He replaces Cody Gakpo in the front three.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson is handed a rest and replaced by Kostas Tsimkas. And Jordan Henderson comes back into the team in the place of Harvey Elliott.

Most Popular

Diogo Jota is fit enough to make the bench, having been a doubt because of a back issue.

Liverpool aim for a fifth successive victory, which would see them within four points of the Premier League top four.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson,Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip.

Related topics:Team newsFulhamTottenham Hotspur