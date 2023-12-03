Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on November 23, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch starts for Liverpool as they welcome Fulham to Anfield.

Gravenberch makes only a third Premier League appearance from the outset against the Cottagers. The summer signing from Bayern Munich made a positive impact from the bench in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City while he also featured from the start in the 4-0 Europa League win over LASK.

In total, Jurgen Klopp makes six changes from the victory against LASK. In midfielder, Gravenberch is joined by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are back in defence in place of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah.

Despite plundering two goals against LASK, Cody Gakpo drops to the bench and is replaced by Darwin Nunez, who spearheads the attack. Mo Salah goes in search of his 200th goal for Liverpool while Luis Diaz keeps his berth on the left wing.

Coaimhin Kelleher is handed a first Premier League appearance of the season with Alisson Becker injured.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.