Jurgen Klopp makes two brave Liverpool decisions as Darwin Nunez starts vs Man City

Alexis Mac Allister starts in a defensive-midfield role for Liverpool's Premier League top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentina international comes back into the line-up after serving a one-match suspension before the international break. Wataru Endo started in the 3-0 victory over Brentford but has been dropped to the bench, with Mac Allister featuring in the number-six role - despite Jurgen Klopp admitting it's not the £35 million summer signing's best.

That's one of two changes made by Jurgen Klopp. Curtis Jones is back in the XI after missing the previous three games with a hamstring issue with Cody Gakpo back among the subs.

Kostas Tsimikas keeps his berth at left-back ahead of fit-again Joe Gomez, the more defensive option.

Darwin Nunez is also ready enough to feature from the outset after netting three goals for Uruguay during the international break.

Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are all back on the bench after respective injuries.

Liverpool trail City by a point and can move to the summit of the table with a win - but have not won a league game at the Etihad since 2015.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Jota.