Liverpool line-up confirmed for the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool’s starting line-up for tonight’s mammoth Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Real Madrid has been confirmed.

The Reds trail 5-2 on aggregate and face an almost impossible task at the Santigo Bernabeu in their bid to reach the quarter-finals.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes from last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth - and has switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation from his tried-and-trusted 4-3-3 system.

The injured Stefan Bajcetic is replaced by James Milner in midfield. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota comes in for Harvey Elliott.

It appears that Jota will feature in the number-10 role as he did after coming off the bench at Bournemouth.

Captain Jordan Henderson misses the clash because of illness. Joe Gomez is back on the bench following a hamstring injury.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota.