Liverpool team news for the clash against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 26th Apr 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 18:47 BST

Liverpool have made one change to their starting line-up for tonight’s Premier League clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Reds are aiming for a third successive victory after victories over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Ibrahima Konate misses out Liverpool against West Ham. Jurgen Klopp had admitted the centre-back was doubtful at his pre-match press conference and he does not feature.

Instead, Joel Matip artners Virgil van Dijk in central defence. Alisson Beckers lines up in goal while full-backs are Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold - although the latter is expected to roam into midfield once again.

In the middle of the park, Curtis Jones is handed a fourth successive start with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho again featuring.

And up front, Darwin Nunez has to settle for a place on the bench. Klopp deploys a front three of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Among the substitutes returns Fabio Carvalho for the first time in four games. The attacking midfielder has been training exceptionally, according to Klopp, and is rewarded with a return to the squad.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho.

