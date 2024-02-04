Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on December 20, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes for today's crunch clash against Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Dominik Szoboszlai misses out for the Reds, having recently returned from a hamstring injury. The £60 million summer signing scored in Jurgen Klopp's side's 4-1 routing of Chelsea earlier this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that Ryan Gravenberch comes in to replace Szoboszlai in midfield as the Dutchman joins Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez can only make the bench having been suffering with a swollen foot so Cody Gakpo spearheads the attack and is flanked by Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold lands his first start since recovering from a knee injury. He comes in for Conor Bradley, whose father sadly passed away on Saturday, at right-back. Bradley is unsurprisingly not involved.

The result of the encounter in north London is set to have a significant swing on who is crown Premier League champions. Liverpool currently sit five points ahead of Arsenal and have the chance to stretch further clear - yet a victory for the Gunners will see them back bang in the mix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo.