Liverpool team confirmed as Thiago Alcantara makes nine-month return but new midfielder absent against Arsenal
Liverpool team to face Arsenal in the Premier League confirmed.
Jurgen Klopp has made three changes for today's crunch clash against Arsenal in the Premier League title race.
Dominik Szoboszlai misses out for the Reds, having recently returned from a hamstring injury. The £60 million summer signing scored in Jurgen Klopp's side's 4-1 routing of Chelsea earlier this week.
It means that Ryan Gravenberch comes in to replace Szoboszlai in midfield as the Dutchman joins Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.
Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez can only make the bench having been suffering with a swollen foot so Cody Gakpo spearheads the attack and is flanked by Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.
In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold lands his first start since recovering from a knee injury. He comes in for Conor Bradley, whose father sadly passed away on Saturday, at right-back. Bradley is unsurprisingly not involved.
The result of the encounter in north London is set to have a significant swing on who is crown Premier League champions. Liverpool currently sit five points ahead of Arsenal and have the chance to stretch further clear - yet a victory for the Gunners will see them back bang in the mix.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Thiago, Nunez, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Quansah.