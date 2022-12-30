Liverpool team confirmed as two new players absent from squad vs Leicester City

Liverpool team news for their clash against Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Premier League clash against Leicester City.

The Reds make just one change from their 3-1 defeat of Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Harvey Elliott comes into the midfield, with Fabinho absent from the squad. He misses the game due to personal reasons.

Apart from that, it is as it was as Liverpool prepare for their first game in almost seven weeks at Anfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain retains his spot on the left wing amid injuries to Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Ibrahima Konate comes back into the squad, having been given time off after helping France reach the World Cup final.

Second-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is absent, however, with Adrian deputising. Teenagers Stefan Bajcetic - who scored his first senior goal against Villa, Ben Doak and Bobby Clark are on the bench.

Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are all injured.

There is no Calvin Ramsay for a second straight game in the squad, either.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.