Kaide Gordon during a Liverpool training session. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has made 10 changes for Liverpool's clash against Union SG in the Europa League.

With the Reds already into the knockout stage having topped Group E, opportunities to youngsters have been handed out in Belgium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caomhim Kelleher lines up in goal in place of Alisson Becker, who has been left on Merseyside along with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Replacing the latter at right-back is Conor Bradley, who comes in for his maiden start of the season after suffering a back injury in the summer. Jarell Quansah is the only player who remains from last Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace. He is partnered by Ibou Konate in van Dijk's absence while Luke Chambers replaces Kostas Tsimikas at left-back