Liverpool team confirmed as winger makes first appearance in 23 months amid nine changes
Liverpool line-up to face Union SG in the Europa League.
Jurgen Klopp has made 10 changes for Liverpool's clash against Union SG in the Europa League.
With the Reds already into the knockout stage having topped Group E, opportunities to youngsters have been handed out in Belgium.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Caomhim Kelleher lines up in goal in place of Alisson Becker, who has been left on Merseyside along with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Replacing the latter at right-back is Conor Bradley, who comes in for his maiden start of the season after suffering a back injury in the summer. Jarell Quansah is the only player who remains from last Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace. He is partnered by Ibou Konate in van Dijk's absence while Luke Chambers replaces Kostas Tsimikas at left-back
In midfield, Wataru Endo keeps his spot with Curtis Jones - who wears the captain's armband - and Harvey Elliott coming in. Elliott bagged the winner against Palace off the bench. Cody Gakpo spearheads the attack and is flanked by Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon, who makes his first senior appearance since January 2022 after a nightmare injury spell.