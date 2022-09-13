Liverpool team news for their Champions League game against Napoli.

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group A match against SSC Napoli at AXA Training Centre on September 06, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Champions League Group A clash against Ajax at Anfield.

The Reds boss makes four changes from last weekend’s woeful 4-1 loss away to Napoli.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diogo Jota makes his first start of the season following a hamstring injury. He replaces Roberto Firmino.

Unsurprisingly, Thiago Alcantara featured from the outset in the middle of the park after his hamstring issue. James Milner drops to the bench.

As does Joe Gomez, who was subbed at half-time against Napoli. Joel Matip, who was Gomez’s replacement, comes in.

And at left-back, Kostas Tsimikas starts at left-back with Andy Robertson injured with a knee problem.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Salah Jota, Diaz