Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Conor Bradley.

Liverpool make four changes for tonight's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Anfield.

As expected, Virgil van Dijk returns in central defence to partner Ibrahima Konate from the 5-2 FA Cup win over Norwich City. Van Dijk scored off the bench and replaces Jarell Quansah.

But Jurgen Klopp has shown a huge show of faith in Conor Bradley as the 20-year-old makes a fifth successive start at right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from injury as a substitute against Norwich and is not risked from the outset along with Andy Robertson - who has returned from a three-month absence after having shoulder surgery - so Joe Gomez keeps his spot at left-back.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister has recovered from a minor issue and comes in for James McConnell while Dominik Szoboszlai makes his first start after a hamstring issue for Ryan Gravenberch. Luis Diaz replaces Cody Gakpo in attack.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Nunez