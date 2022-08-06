Liverpool team confirmed: key man returns but eight senior players missing vs Fulham

Liverpool starting line-up confirmed for their Premier League opening fixture against Fulham as Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota miss the clash.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s Premier League 2022-23 season opening fixture at Fulham (12.30 BST).

Unsurprisingly, the Reds boss names a strong team with just one change from last week’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

Alisson Becker has returned to full fitness and takes his place in goal. Adrian drops to the bench.

Otherwise, it’s the same line-up against City.

Darwin Nunez will have to make his Premier League debut off the bench. The striker, who cost Liverpool up to £85 million from Benfica, is among the substitutes as Roberto Firmino leads the line.

Ibou Konate, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas are all ruled out because of injury along with Caoimhin Kelleher, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and young duo Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon.

Naby Keita is also not on the bench having been ill, while there is no Nat Phillips.

It means Sepp van den Berg along with teenagers Stefan Bajcetic and Luke Chambers are among the subs.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.