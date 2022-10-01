Liverpool team news for the Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for today’s Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.

The Reds boss makes three changes from the 2-1 defeat of Ajax in the Champions League before the international break.

Goalscorer Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz drop to the bench. Both featured heavily for Portugal and Colombia respectively.

It means that Roberto Firmino leads the line while there is a start for Fabio Carvalho on the left flank.

And in midfield, Jordan Henderson returns from injury to captain Liverpool. Harvey Elliott, as a result, is among the subs.

Ibrahima Konate is back int raining after a muscle injury but does not make the squad.

Liverpool:

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Carvalho, Salah.