Liverpool team confirmed to face Man Utd as Jarell Quansah starts amid injury boost
Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his Liverpool team for today's FA Cup quarter-final showdown against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Unsurprisingly, Virgil van Dijk is back to captain the Reds after only being used from the bench in the 6-1 demolition of Sparta Prague. He is partnered by Jarell Quansah at centre-back and Klopp has decided to deploy Joe Gomez at right-back rather than Conor Bradley. Andy Robertson continues at left-back.
Alexis Mac Allister, who scored from the penalty spotted in last weekend's pulsating 1-1 draw against Manchester City, is back in the midfield. Bobby Clark, who bagged his first goal for the club against Sparta, is on the bench after coming off with an ankle injury in the Europa League triumph.
In attack, Luis Diaz comes in for Cody Gakpo. What's more, Ryan Gravenberch is back in the match-day squad after recovering from ankle ligament damage. However, Ibrahima Konate has not been deemed available and missed a third successive game.
Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Adrian, Bradley, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Gakpo, Danns.