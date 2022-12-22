Liverpool starting line-up as Roberto Firmino injury explained.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Manchester City.

And Roberto Firmino does not feature for the Reds after he suffered a calf injury in training. The Athletic report the striker’s issue is only minor.

Liverpool have fielded a strong side for their first game back after the World Cup. Included in the line-up are Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson and Joel Matip - who makes his first outing since October after a calf injury.

Darwin Nunez is the only player involved in the World Cup who starts, while there is a spot for 18-ear-old Stefan Bajcetic in the engine room. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are on the bench after representing Brazil and England respectively.

Seventeen-year-old Ben Doak in among the substitutes along with Naby Keita, who has not played since July against City in the Community Shield.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.

