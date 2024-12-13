Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The latest Liverpool team and injury news.

Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League this weekend - and boss Arne Slot has revealed a big fitness boost heading into the game.

Slot has revealed he expects both Federico Chiesa - out since September - and Diogo Jota - missing since October - to return to the Liverpool squad for the Anfield clash on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Slot, when asked if they were available, said: “I think they are. We have one training session to go. Federico missed quite a lot for a long time, was ill last week, so we have to wait and see how he is exactly doing. But maybe Diogo is in the squad and maybe Federico as well, but that depends a bit on the numbers we have and also how he recovered from his illness.”

In midweek, The Reds earned a 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League and now turn their attention back to the Premier League title race when the Cottagers visit Anfield. Chiesa has struggled since he joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer transfer window. He has made just three appearances so far, having had injury issues while he missed the Girona win because of illness.

On Chiesa, Slot added: “What makes it difficult is that we play so many games. What he needs is playing time and the problem is if you haven’t played for five or six months it is sometimes difficult for a manager to give him his first minutes, because you don’t exactly know what you can expect. Yes, I see him on the training ground, but ideally you see him in a friendly during the week or you see him in an U21 game or something like this – but that is not the situation we have, we play so many games.

“Maybe the Southampton game might be a good moment for him to get some playing minutes and then we know a bit better what we can expect from him. Of course we see his qualities, we know his qualities but he needs to get this fitness level. If you only have training sessions, that is not the same as playing time. You need to have playing time to reach certain fitness levels. But if you are competing for the league and competing in the Champions League it’s not always easy to find these minutes, unless we are sometimes 4-0 or 5-0 up.”