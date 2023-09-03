Liverpool team news as Darwin Nunez and two other changes made vs Aston Villa

Liverpool line-up confirmed for the Premier League fixture vs Aston Villa.

Liverpool have made three changes for today’s clash against Aston Villa at Anfield.

And Jurgen Kloppp hands Darwin Nunez his first start of the season after his heroics at Newcastle United. The Uruguay international came off the bench to plunder a two-goal salvo and earn the Reds a 2-1 victory. He replaces Cody Gakpo.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones comes in for his maiden start of the campaign having recovered from an ankle injury and with Wataru Endo making way.

And in defence, the suspended Virgil van Dijk is replaced by Joe Gomez as expected.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomes, Matip, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.