Liverpool team news as Diogo Jota benched among three changes for Man Utd clash

Liverpool team news in full for the clash against Man Utd in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s crunch clash against fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

The Reds make three changes from the 2-0 defeat of Wolves earlier this week.

Diogo Jota drops to the bench, having started the past two games. The Portugal international has recently returned from a calf injury that sidelined him for four months. Instead, Cody Gakpo - a former United target - spearheads the attack with Jota dropping to the bench.

In midfield, Klopp has opted for experience additional as captain Jordan Henderson replaces youngster Stefan Bajcetic.

Andy Robertson, as expected, returns at left-back in the place of Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool aim for a fourth victory in five league games and will move up to fifth in the table should they defeat in-form United.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dij, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliot, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.