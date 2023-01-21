Liverpool team news as Jurgen Klopp makes several ruthless decisions vs Chelsea

Liverpool team in full to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at Anfield.

And Stefan Bajcetic has been handed his first start in the top flight. The midfielder impressed in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolves and keeps his spot.

Advertisement

From last week’s 3-0 loss at Brighton, the Reds make a total of five changes with several ruthless calls made.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been benched with James Milner preferred at right-back. Alexander-Arnold has been nursing a minor injury.

Joe Gomez, another who did well against Wolves, comes in for Joel Matip. Captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are among the substitutes with Bajcetic and Naby Keita preferred.

Up front, Harvey Elliott comes in for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Darwin Nunez is only fit enough to make the bench after a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.