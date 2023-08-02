Liverpool team news as Jurgen Klopp unleashes partnership everyone has waited for

Register
Liverpool team to face Bayern Munich confirmed.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 12, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 12, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s friendly against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

And for the first time since arriving, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Sozboszlai start together.

Both fearure in the engine room against the Bunesliga champions. In he 4-0 triumph over Leicester last time out, MacAllister - a £35 million signing from Brighton - played in the first half while Szoboszlai - who arrived from B Leipzig for £60 million - came on after the break,

In total, Klopp makes four changes from the Leicester triumph. Alisson Becker returns in goal for Caoimhin Kellher while Joel Matip is handed a start in place of Ibou Konate.

Szoboszlai comes in for Bobby Clark and Cody Gakpo leads the line ahead of Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Mrozek, Gomez, Konate, Diaz, Elliott, Tsimikas, Clark, Scanlon, Doak, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah, Frauendorf

