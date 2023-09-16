Register
Liverpool team news as Luis Diaz benched but rookie handed start vs Wolves

Liverpool team news in full for the clash against Wolves.

By Will Rooney
Published 16th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The Reds make three changes from the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa before the international break.

And with Virgil van Dijk (suspension) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) absent, Jarell Quansah is handed his full Premier League debut. The centre-back starts alongside Joel Matip, with Ibrahima Konate only making the bench despite his return to fitness. Joe Gomez deputises for Alexander-Arnold at right-back with Andy Robertson on the opposite flnak.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both feature among the substitutes after their international exploits with Colombia and Uruguay respectively. They are replaced by Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, with Mo Salah keeping his spot.

But Alexis Mac Allister is deemed OK to feature in midfield - with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones - and Alisson Becker lines-up in goal despite jetting back from Argentina and Brazil duty respectively.

Ryan Gravenberch, who joined on deadline day from Bayern Munich, features on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic.

