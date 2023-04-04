Register
Liverpool team news as Mo Salah dropped among six ruthless changes vs Chelsea

Liverpool team news for the clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 19:10 BST

Liverpool have made six changes for tonight’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ruthless Jurgen Klopp has axed Mo Salah and five other players from his side from the 4-1 loss at Manchester City last Saturday.

Salah, who opened the scoring at City, is benched alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk misses the game through illness and is not in the squad at all.

Into the team come James Milner, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez.

Interestingly, Jones makes his first start since October - having missed out on the squad entirely against City.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Firmino.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Salah, Gakpo, Robertson, Carvalho, Arthur, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold.