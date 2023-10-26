Liverpool have made seven changes for the Europa League clash against Toulouse at Anfield tonight.

Jurgen Klopp hands a full Reds debut to youngster Luke Chambers. The 19-year-old made his bow off the bench in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester last month. Now he replaced Kostas Tsimikas at left-back for his maiden start for his boyhood club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As expected, Caoimhin Kelleher features in goal as Alisson Becker is given a rest. In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold keeps his spot and captains the side, with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Tsimikas dropping out for Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Chambers respectively.

Curtis Jones is currently serving a three-match suspension in the Premier League but is eligible in Europe and makes his first appearance in three weeks. Ryan Gravenberch keeps his berth from the 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton, with Wataru Endo shielding the back four. Dominic Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister are among the substitutes.

Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez made all the difference off the bench against Everton and have come in for Mo Salah and Luis Diaz, with Diogo Jota keeping his spot. Cody Gakpo is back in the squad after a knee injury has ruled him out of the previous three games. Teenagers Calum Scanlon and James McConnell and Vitezslav Jaros are also involved.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Chambers; Endo, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Jota.