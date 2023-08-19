Liverpool team news in full for the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

Stefan Bajcetic of Liverpool arriving before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool starting line-up for today’s Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.

And new signing Wataru Endo is included on the bench for the Reds. The midfielder signed from Stuttgart yesterday and has been given international clearance to be involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp has opted for an unchanged team to the one that drew 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Cody Gakpo continues in midfield for Liverpool as summer arrivals Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai make home debuts.

Luis Diaz was on target at Chelsea and stays on the left, with Mo Salah taking up his customary spot on the right - with Diogo Jota spearheading the attack ahead of Darwin Nunez.

Virgil van Dijk captains the Reds for the first time at Anfield since officially taking over the duty from the departed Jordan Henderson. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibou Konate and Andy Robertson are also in defence with Alisson Becker between the posts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curtis Jones is missing for Liverpool, however, amid reports he twisted his ankle in training. There is a boost for the Reds, though, as Stefan Bajcetic makes a return to the bench. The 18-year-old midfielder has not featured since March after having surgery for an adductor issue.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, Diaz