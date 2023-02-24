Ibrahima Konate is back in full training ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Crystal Palace but it remains to be seen whether he is able to start.

Ibrahima Konate is back in full training ahead of Liverpool's Premier League visit to Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

However, the Reds boss has cast doubt on whether the defender will be ready to start after taking part in just two full sessions after overcoming a hamstring problem.

Asked about Konate, he said: "Ibou is near but had two sessions with us after a long injury.

"We can see when the boys come on now that they're not at their best in the moment, but they need the minutes. They will get better but that's exactly the situation we have."

Klopp went on to suggest that he may need to freshen things up in terms of his lineup following Tuesday's 5-2 hammering by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

He also hit back at criticism of a number of players who have looked short of their best since overcoming injuries in recent weeks.

He added: "We are not sure if all the boys could play again after Madrid because of some knocks here and there, so we have to make changes and we will make changes anyway.

"But it's not that you come back after a long injury and it just clicks again. We have the situation with Bobby, Diogo, Virgil as well, pretty much everyone expects Virgil to be like a robot pretty much.

"He played the most games last year, played the World Cup, came back and from the first second played for us, got injured, comes back and plays, plays, plays."