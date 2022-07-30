Liverpool play Manchester City for the Community Shield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool v Pep Guardiola’s Man City

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for the Community Shield clash against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium (17.0 BST).

The Reds boss names the team that finished the 1-0 friendly loss to RB Salzburg earlier this week.

Adrian starts in between the posts with Alisson injured. Eighteen-year-old rookie Harvey Davis is the substitute goalkeeper with Caoimhin Kelleher also sidelined.

Joel Matip gets the nod in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk over Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez.

And up front, Roberto Firmino is preferred to summer signing Darwin Nunez in attack.

Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kostas Tsimikas are sidelined.

Summer signing Calvin Ramsay, 18, remains absent as Liverpool err on the side of caution with his setback.

Liverpool: Adrian, Robertson, Van Djik, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Diaz, Firmino, Salah.