Liverpool injury news as they prepare to take on Newcastle United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has provided the latest Liverpool team news ahead of their clash against Newcastle United at Anfield tomorrow.

The Reds are aiming for successive victories after their 9-0 thrashing of AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Liverpool have had several injuries to contend with during the formative stage of the campaign.

Curtis Jones (calf) and Joel Matip (groin) are both again available for the Reds after returning to training yesterday.

Jones hasn’t played this season while Matip has been absent since the opening-day draw at Fulham.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota is set to return to training on Thursday, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury. He’s been absent since pre-season.

Thiago Alcantara is also closing in on a return to training. He limped off in the second half against FUlham with a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, summer signing Calvin Ramsay is also edging closer to fitness, while No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher is significantly improving.

Klopp said: "I think Diogo Jota can train from Thursday on. Thiago, i slightly later.

“Calvin getting closer, Caoim is walking outside.