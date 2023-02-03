Jurgen Klopp offered an update on four of his injured stars ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League visit to Wolves.

Diogo Jota is set to hand Liverpool a major fitness boost by returning to full team training next week, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The Portuguese has been out since sustaining a serious calf injury in the final moments of the Reds' Anfield victory over Manchester City back in October. However, he is now back on the grass and closing in on a comeback, according to his manager.

Asked about the fitness of his squad, Klopp replied: “Generally it’s looking better. The boys are training, Diogo Jota had a full session with the team this week but then the next day had again a rehab session, not because of the session the day before, it was just part of the plan. I think he will be back in normal training next week.”

There was also good news on Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk, who have also been sidelined by muscle issues of late. But Klopp will be denied the services of Ibrahima Konate for a number of weeks after he sustained a similar injury against Brighton last time out.

The German added: “Bobby is getting closer obviously, very good. Luis is running now, it will take a few weeks still but he is now out on the pitch as well running, which is really good.

“Ibou is out. Virgil is getting closer, but not ready for the [Wolves] game obviously. Parts of training, I think, next week as well for Virgil. I think there is nothing else so far, but there’s still two hours before training so a lot can happen.”

“Ibou has a muscle injury. Again he didn’t think it was massive, it happened in the game, I asked him after the game, ‘Are you OK?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m OK.’ After the game [he had] treatment, scan, bam, out.”

Konate and Van Dijk's absences should mean Klopp turning to a new centre-back partnership in Joel Matip and Joe Gomez against Wolves this weekend.

Of the constant need for chopping and changing, he said: “It's not cool all the changes, you don't want to have that.