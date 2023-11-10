Liverpool team news: Jurgen Klopp has midfield decision to make with injuries and suspensions
The Liverpool manager gave an update on his side ahead of their game with Brentford.
Jurgen Klopp has injuries to contend with ahead of their clash with Brentford this weekend and there are decisions to be made in midfield.
The Reds lost out in dramatic fashion to Toulouse in the Europa League, as they were denied a late equaliser from Jarell Quansah after VAR ruled out the goal because of a handball from Alexis Mac Allister.
It was a disappointing performance from a rotated side as the French side ran out 3-2 winners on the night; fortunately, they still have control over their group and should still qualify as winners, but it was certainly a setback after a only losing once so far this season.
Next up is Brentford, who themselves have rediscovered some form after beating Chelsea, Burnley and West Ham in recent weeks and Klopp has injury concerns and suspensions to contend with ahead of their visit from Thomas Frank's side.
Team news
Mac Allister is suspended for the game at the weekend after picking up a fifth booking of the season in the 1-1 draw with Luton last weekend.
Both Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch missed the trip to face Toulouse and are doubts for the game at the weekend. Dominik Szobozlai, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott are ready to step into midfield to fill the void.
Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker were both rested for the clash in midweek, as was Ibrahim Konate, but we could see a change at left-back as Kostas Tsimikas struggled against Toulouse and was brought off at half-time with Joe Gomez potentially moving over.
Klopp was also asked about the potential of Trent Alexander-Arnold moving into midfield following his cameo in that position in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth, as he said:
"It is a possibility, it depends on the opponents and the situation and things like this but we know that he can play there.
"For us, if we just put him there then we lose one of the best right-backs in the world and we should not forget that completely. But of course he is an option for that position." In terms of long-term absentees, Thiago (hip), Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and it's unclear whether we will see any of the trio before the new year.